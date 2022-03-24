BOSTON (CBS) – The entertainment license for Sons of Boston near Faneuil Hall has been suspended after one of the bar’s bouncers allegedly killed a Marine veteran over the weekend.

In a letter to the owner, the City of Boston explained that the license is suspended because the bar never submitted a security and operations plan to the city when it got its entertainment license renewed last year.

Prosecutors said bouncer Alvaro Larrama stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez during an altercation outside the Union Street pub on Saturday. Larrama is charged with murder and was ordered held without bail.

On Wednesday, Boston Police detectives assigned to the department’s Licensed Premises Unit visited the business. Police issued license premise inspection notices for assault and battery on a person with a deadly weapon, armed security without prior board approval, and failure to supervise conduct of the licensed establishment.

A second licensed premise inspection notice was issued for an employee making bodily contact with a patron and failure to call police.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Licensing informed Sons of Boston that its entertainment license is immediately and indefinitely suspended. The license was seized and returned to the Licensing Board.

Wu’s office said any action related to the Sons of Boston liquor license will be determined by the Boston Licensing Board after notice and a public hearing. The city said that hearing will be scheduled once the board receives the police report from the stabbing.

According to Boston Police documents, there have now been three allegations involving Sons of Boston bouncers in recent months.

In January, a Connecticut man said he was put into a choke hold and dragged from the bar by two bouncers. The man said he was assaulted and was bleeding from the mouth.

In October 2021, an officer was flagged down and told a bouncer was threatening patrons. According to a police report, the bouncer shouted to the officer “F— the police, you don’t do s—.”

The bouncer allegedly grabbed and shoved a fellow employee who tried to intervene.

Boston Police did not confirm if Larrama was involved in the previous incidents.

The city said the license suspension will remain active until Sons of Boston receives approval of a security and operations plan.