BOSTON (CBS) – A bouncer has been charged with murder after police say he killed a Marine veteran in a stabbing Saturday night near Faneuil Hall.

Boston Police said 23-year-old Daniel Martinez of Illinois died after he was stabbed around 7 p.m. It happened outside of the Sons of Boston pub on Union Street.

Alvaro Larrama, a 38-year-old bouncer at Sons of Boston, was later identified as the suspect. He turned himself into police Monday and is now charged with murder.

Larrama, who is from East Boston, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday afternoon. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said Martinez was in town with friends, and a “large amount of video surveillance” shows what happened outside the bar.

Martinez and his friends left the Sons of Boston and tried to get back in, but a verbal altercation ensued. Prosecutors said in court Martinez and his friends walked away from the bar and Larrama followed them.

Prosecutors said surveillance video shows Martinez striking Larrama’s head with an aluminum beer bottle. The video then shows Larrama striking the victim in the chest, prosecutors said.

Larrama then allegedly entered Sons of Boston where he is seen washing his hands, discarding his sweatshirt and turning his shirt inside out before leaving through a back exit. Larrama’s defense attorney said his client has no convictions in over 20 years and is a father of four.

Martinez, a native of the Chicago area, had recently been discharged after serving four years in the Marines. Martinez’s mother got the call at her home in Illinois that night.

“How is this even possible? He survived four years in the Marines,” said Martinez’s mother Apolonia Martinez. “That man does not have any clue how many lives he destroyed when he took my son.”

She told WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex she can’t stop thinking about the last time she saw her son last week.

“He hugged me so tight and he said ‘mom I love you and I’ll see you soon,’ and I thought I’ll see you soon and now it’s not going to be soon, it’s going to be in another life, on another world in heaven,” Apolonia Martinez said. “I think I could have held him a little bit longer, I could have stopped him from going.”

The judge ordered Larrama held without bail. He is due back in court on April 28.