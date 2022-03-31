BOSTON (CBS) – Spencer, the 12-year-old golden retriever who has become a fan favorite along the Boston Marathon route, will be back on the course for this year’s race after completing cancer treatment.
Spencer underwent surgery late last year to have a tumor and his spleen removed and was later diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Despite the diagnosis, owner Rich Powers said this week that Spencer completed his chemotherapy and “is getting ready and giving it his all to be there again!”
Each year Spencer roots for runners along the marathon route in Ashland, about 2-3 miles into the course.
