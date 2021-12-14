Adrian Phillips Feeling Good After Injury Scare, Ready For Tough Challenge Against Colts' Balanced OffenseAdrian Phillips sounds ready to go against the Colts, which is great news for the Patriots defense.

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 ProtocolThe Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Now Boston has a player of its own in protocol.

Kenny Moore Set To Face Patriots, Who Once Made Him Feel He Couldn't Make It In The NFLCornerback Kenny Moore II may be well on his way to joining that short list of players the Patriots missed on -- if he hasn't already.

Colts Linebacker Says They're Going To Try To Make Mac Jones Try To Beat ThemThe Colts are itching to make Mac Jones work for a win on Saturday, and have the run defense to do just that. But they may want to keep their game plan a little closer to the vest leading up to the game.

New England Revolution's New Crest Is Now In Full EffectThe New England Revolution’s new look is now the look for the club.