ASHLAND (CBS) — Twelve-year-old Spencer and nine-year-old Penny cheered on Boston Marathon runners in the way they know best: the golden retrievers held flags in their mouths.
Spencer went viral in 2018 after holding a Boston Strong for runners during the rainy Boston Marathon.
On Monday, runners stopped to pet and kiss the dogs a few miles into the race in Ashland.

“HUNDREDS of runners yelling their names as they went by,” owner Rich Powers wrote on Facebook.
Though Spencer is more of the social media star, Penny was also there. They have been cheering on the runners together since 2015.
"HUNDREDS of runners yelling their names as they went by," owner Rich Powers wrote on Facebook.

Though Spencer is more of the social media star, Penny was also there. They have been cheering on the runners together since 2015.

Even with this year's rolling start times, Powers said Spencer and Penny tag-teamed it to provide complete crowd coverage.
“That’s a wrap for the cheer leaders,” Powers posted later Monday afternoon. “It was great to see all the runners for so many reasons. See you all in April.”