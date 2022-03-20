BOSTON (CBS) – The most recognizable faces in Massachusetts politics are set to be on hand Sunday to trade jokes as the Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast returns in person for the first time since 2019.

Among those expected to be in attendance Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, Mayor Michelle Wu, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Stephen Lynch.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, which also forced the event to be held virtually in 2021.

There will be no mask or vaccine mandate in place for attendees.

Massachusetts Sen. Nick Collins told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller the key for jokes to be “clean not mean.”

“That’s what’s great about the day for the public is to see people in positions of influence not taking themselves too seriously even though they have serious jobs, and making light of themselves,” Collins said.

The St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast will be streamed live on CBS News Boston on Sunday, March 20 at 10 a.m.

A separate St. Patrick’s Day event also returns to the city on Sunday. The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade steps off at 1 p.m.

The parade starts on West Broadway at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue, then heads east.