BOSTON (CBS) — One of Boston’s most storied traditions returns this weekend for the first time in two years, and people could not be more ready.

Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We anticipate it being the busiest day of the year,” said Alex Cerra, bar manager at The Playwright on East Broadway in South Boston. “We will be at capacity from 8 a.m. until close. The parade has always been a stable for the neighborhood. It is something the community can look forward to. It is something to get together for.”

Other businesses like American Provisions said they have already hit record sales for the weekend.

“[Friday] was bonkers,” said Lane Cromwell. “I think we set a new sandwich sells record yesterday. That was mostly on account of the weather, but there are a lot of people in town right now for St. Patrick’s Day.”

Cromwell said their store has been located on the parade route for years and knows what to expect on St. Patrick’s Sunday.

“We have extra staff on,” said Cromwell. “People will be at the door telling people, ‘No, you can’t bring that solo cup in here. No, you can’t open that beer in here. No, your forged driver’s license doesn’t cut it. Yes, it’s going to be a day.’”

Sunday’s parade starts on West Broadway at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue, then heads east.

City officials warn of street closures and parking shortages. They are encouraging people to use public transportation.