BOSTON (CBS) – It’s an annual tradition that brings together Boston politicians and gives them license to roast one another. After a cancellation in 2020 and a pandemic-induced virtual event in 2021, the Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast returns to its in-person roots for 2022.
South Boston Senator Nick Collins will be back Sunday for his third time as host. Most of the state’s political heavy hitters are expected to be in attendance, as well as potential national names, according to State House News Service.
In-line with current rules in the city of Boston, there will be no mask or vaccine mandate in place for attendees.
The St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast will be streamed live on CBS News Boston on Sunday, March 20 at 9 a.m.
Then at 1 p.m. the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a separate event, returns to the streets of South Boston for the first time since 2019.