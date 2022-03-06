CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Glen Davis

BOSTON (CBS) – Former Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis had a good seat for Sunday’s showdown between Boston and the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. There was just one problem – he wasn’t quite in the right seat.

The broadcast caught the lighthearted moment when the camera cut to a shot of Davis watching his former as the apparent ticketholders returned to their courtside spot.

“Oh these are your seats?” Davis can be heard saying before looking to find a new viewing location.

Davis, known for his boisterous personality, played four seasons with the Celtics and won a title in his rookie season. He has had several legal issues since his retirement from the league.

Davis, who passionately defended the Celtics mascot after Kyrie Irving stomped on it following a Nets win in Boston last year, was wearing a t-shirt that said “Respect The Logo” during Sunday’s game.

CBSBoston.com Staff