BOSTON (CBS) – Former Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis had a good seat for Sunday’s showdown between Boston and the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. There was just one problem – he wasn’t quite in the right seat.
The broadcast caught the lighthearted moment when the camera cut to a shot of Davis watching his former as the apparent ticketholders returned to their courtside spot.
ESPN cut to Big Baby getting kicked out of his seat 😭 pic.twitter.com/hJ3mOYkUkN
— Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 6, 2022
“Oh these are your seats?” Davis can be heard saying before looking to find a new viewing location.
Davis, known for his boisterous personality, played four seasons with the Celtics and won a title in his rookie season. He has had several legal issues since his retirement from the league.
Davis, who passionately defended the Celtics mascot after Kyrie Irving stomped on it following a Nets win in Boston last year, was wearing a t-shirt that said “Respect The Logo” during Sunday’s game.