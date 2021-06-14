BOSTON (CBS) — Former Boston Cetlics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis caught a lot of heat online for his celebration of Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury on Sunday.

A day later, Davis is doubling down.

After sharing a number of hateful direct messages sent his way after his suggestion that it was no coincidence that Irving injured the same ankle that he used to stomp on the face of Lucky at midcourt in Boston last month, Davis shared a new video where he reiterated his belief and called out Irving for having “weak ankles.”

“Everybody mad at me ‘cuz Kyrie Irving stepped on Lucky and Lucky got his get back! Don’t get mad at me because Lucky got his get back! I didn’t say nothing, you know what I’m saying? Karma is a mother [bleeper],” Davis said in a video posted to his Instagram stories. “You do right by people, people do right by you. And I don’t care. I don’t care if it’s a logo. I don’t even care if it’s a logo. It means something to me. For example, like, countries that have flags. You go and step on a logo flag, what is that? That’s disrespect. I played for the Celtics, I’m a Celtic FOREVER.”

Davis added: “So it don’t matter. It don’t [bleeping] matter. Stop getting mad because your man got weak ankles! His ankles is weak! His ankle is [messed] up and Lucky got his ass.”

Suffice it to say, the hate-filled DMs didn’t change Davis’ mind.

Davis, 35, played for the Celtics from 2007-11, winning a championship in his rookie season. He played four more years in the league, with the Magic and Clippers, but hasn’t played in the NBA since 2015.

Irving suffered his ankle injury in Sunday’s Game 4 between the Nets and Bucks, after landing on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot in the second quarter. X-rays were negative for Irving, though his status going forward in the 2-2 series is not clear.

Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19 after the team traded for him, walked to midcourt to stomp on the face of the Celtics’ leprechaun logo after the Nets defeated the Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Former Celtics star Kevin Garnett, who was the veteran leader on Davis’ rookie team, took issue with that move, and Davis has now expressed an even greater distaste for the “disrespect.”