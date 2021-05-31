BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics fans booed Kyrie Irving heartily throughout the weekend at TD Garden. But it was the former Boston guard who may have gotten the last word Sunday night.
Irving scored 39 points as the Nets cruised to a 141-126 win over the Celtics to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with the series headed back to Brooklyn.
And after stepping on the Celtics throats with his play, Irving stepped on their logo after the game was over.
A fan shared video that showed Irving headed toward center court to greet his teammates following the win. Irving appears to stomp on the head of the Celtics logo, and grind his sneaker.
@ESPNNBA kyrie showing his true colors. pic.twitter.com/MIF07RHjcz
— yornoc (@yornoc74) May 31, 2021
Things turned ugly a few moments later as a fan appeared to throw a water bottle at Irving while he headed down the tunnel.
The fan, who has not been identified, was taken into police custody and is facing a possible lifetime ban from TD Garden.