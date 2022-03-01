WESTON (CBS) – The truck driver who survived a spectacular crash when his tractor-trailer plunged into the Charles River last weekend has been cited by Massachusetts State Police.
The truck was filled with mail when it went off the ramp from Route 95 to the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston Saturday and ended up in the river. The crash was captured on surveillance video.
The driver, who has not been identified, was not seriously hurt. He managed to climb onto the top of the partially submerged rig and waited for first responders.
“We are citing the driver for excessive speed and a marked lanes violation, both of which are civil infractions,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. “The investigation is ongoing to determine if any other charges are warranted.”