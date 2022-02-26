Revolution Open 2022 MLS Season With 2-2 Draw In PortlandNew England captures a point on the road with goals from Brandon Bye and newcomer Sebastian Lletget.

Red Sox Minor Leaguer Brett Netzer Released After Series Of Racist, Homophobic, Anti-Semitic TweetsThe Boston Red Sox released minor leaguer Brett Netzer on Saturday after he posted a series of racist, homophobic, transphobic, and anti-Semitic tweets.

Brown, Tatum Lead Celtics To 113-104 Win Over PistonsThis time, the surging Boston Celtics topped the Detroit Pistons.

Red Sox Don't See An Expiration Date On Fenway Park: 'Viable For Generations To Enjoy'Fenway Park is the oldest ballpark in America. It's apparently going to stay that way for a long time.

Former Patriots WR Kenbrell Thompkins Ordered To Pay Back $132,980 In Stolen COVID Relief FundsKenbrell Thompkins -- the former NFL wide receiver who played for the Patriots, Raiders, and Jets -- has been ordered to pay back the money he illegally obtained by stealing identities and claiming COVID relief funds in 2020.