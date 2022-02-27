WESTON (CBS) — A video was released Sunday that gave a new perspective of the tractor-trailer crash at the ramp from Route 128 to the Mass Pike in Weston. A truck plunged into the Charles River on Saturday.
The State Police Association of Massachusetts released some video from a surveillance camera that showed the truck bust through the guardrail and fly off the ramp into the river below.
The driver suffered only minor injuries. He managed to climb onto the top of the partially submerged rig, and waited for first responders.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.