Some Parents Hesitant As Schools Set To Return From February Break With No Mask MandateWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

5 minutes ago

Video Shows Tractor Trailer Driving Off Ramp, Into Charles RiverA tractor-trailer plunged into the Charles River on Saturday.

21 minutes ago

Violet The Pig Finally Adopted From Animal Rescue League In DedhamA five-year-old pot-bellied pig named Violet is heading to her new home in Virginia after she was finally adopted.

1 hour ago

WBZ News Update For February 27, 2022WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

3 hours ago

Blood Drive At Ferrari Of New England Has Big TurnoutThe Red Cross says the blood supply is the lowest it has been in a decade.

3 hours ago