MILTON (CBS) – Curry College is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for leaving hateful messages and threats around campus.
The school put up the reward after two messages of hate were discovered on campus earlier in the week.
On Monday and Tuesday, Curry received reports that two messages were found in a bathroom and a laundry room of a residence hall. One of the messages included threatening language to the Black community, and the second had racist language and a swastika.
The college will allow students to learn from home on Tuesday, Feb. 22. That date written as part of the latest hate message.
Over the past several weeks, dozens of hateful messages and drawings have been found on campus. Extra security was brought to campus after a threat was made against the Black community.
“We are determined to keep our campus a safe, welcoming, and diverse place of learning. We will continue to diligently address these matters while also offering support and care to our community, and importantly to any and all individuals directly affected,” the college said in a statement.