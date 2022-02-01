MILTON (CBS) — Twenty swastika symbols and one racist graffiti were found on the walls at Curry College in the last week, college President Kenneth Quigley said in a recorded video address to the campus.

“These disgusting acts of antisemitism and racism will not be tolerated,” Quigley said in the video which was released on Monday, “The person or persons responsible for this must be identified, removed from our campus, and brought to justice.”

Milton Police said they are investigating five separate incidents of hate speech on the Milton campus that occurred between January 27 and January 30. All the incidents were reported after the fact and police do not have a description of a suspect.

The incidents are already rippling through the greater Milton community. Just ask Rabbi Alfred Benjamin of Milton’s Congregation Beth Shalom. Benjamin said he has already reached out to Curry’s Jewish community, and he is calling on the whole campus to condemn the acts.

“It’s really when you get that kind of a blanket of support. When you get this rush of people who say no, not here, not ever, we’re with you,” Benjamin said.

The incidents come at a time when the Anti-Defamation League of New England says anti-Semitism is startlingly common.

“In the last week, we’ve seen similar incidents in Newton. We’ve seen similar incidents in Marblehead. It’s really distressing,” said Robert Trestan, ADL New England’s regional director.

On Tuesday, the college held listening sessions for students and staff, and a campus-wide community event will be held later in February.