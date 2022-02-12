MILTON (CBS) — There will be an increased police presence at Curry College on Saturday after a threat was made against Black students and staff on campus. The threat was made on Tuesday but investigators said it specifically mentioned February 12.

Over the last two weeks, police have responded to nine incidents involving racist graffiti on campus, including swastikas that were found late last month.

Curry College said it is taking steps to track down whoever is responsible.

“Curry College is your home away from home. we want everyone to feel safe everywhere on campus,” said the Director of Public Safety at Curry College Paul King. “In addition to the 105 cameras currently operating on campus– we have added two cameras in the student center and one in a first-year residence hall– where some of the incidents have taken place.”

Milton Police have also held listening sessions for the campus community to ask questions and express concerns.

Investigators said that while they can’t reveal specifics about their ongoing investigation, they’re committed to solving these cases.

“We are using every tool, every technique at our disposal,” said Milton Police Lt. Detective Michael Collins. “We implore you as members of this community– if you see something, say something. Because of the nature of these crimes and where they’re occurring, they’re very difficult to solve. We need your help. We need you to step up and help us bring this to a successful resolution.”

Anyone with information on Saturday’s threat or any of the bias incidents is asked to call the Milton Police anonymous tip line at 617-698-2677.