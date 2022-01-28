BRAINTREE (CBS) — An Attleboro woman has been charged with helping a gunman escape from the South Shore Plaza in Braintree last weekend. A prosecutor said Samantha Schwartz, 27, took the suspect to an apartment where he could hide and brought him food.
On January 22, Dijoun Beasley was shot while shopping on the main floor of the mall. He died one day later.
The gunman has not been arrested.
Police believe the shooting was not a random act.
“It is the actions of this defendant that show that she is a flight risk because multiple police agencies were actively looking for this defendant and the shooter since Saturday evening and they worked very, very hard to identify her,” the prosecutor said. “Her actions were purposeful. She stopped living at her home in Attleboro and instead started sleeping in different locations.”
Schwartz pleaded not guilty to charges. A judge set her bail at $20,000 cash.
She will return to court on February 18 for a probable cause hearing.