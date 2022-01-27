BRAINTREE (CBS) – An Attleboro woman has been arrested for accessory after the fact of the murder of Dijoun Beasley at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree last Saturday.
Samantha Schwartz, 27, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Quincy. She will be arraigned Friday morning where more details will be released, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney.

Beasley, 26, of Dorchester, was shopping inside a store on the main floor of the mall when he was shot. The suspect was able to run away and has not been located.
“The shooter remains at-large tonight, and this investigation remains ongoing and very active,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.