BRAINTREE (CBS) — A man who was shot inside the South Shore Plaza on Saturday has died, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. The victim has been identified as Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Dorchester.
According to the D.A., Beasley was shopping inside a store on the main floor of the mall when he was shot. The suspect was able to run away and has not been located.
The shooting is still under investigation but police believe it was a targeted attack. Anyone with information should call Braintree Police Detectives at 781-794-8620, contact Mass State Police Detectives at 781-830-4990, or e-mail tips@braintreema.gov.
The mall was cleared after the shooting but it has since reopened.
Saturday’s shooting isn’t the first at the South Shore Plaza. In July 2020, a man fired a gun six times inside the mall, hitting a 15-year-old girl. There was also gang-related gunfire inside the plaza in February of 2017, though no one was hurt in that incident.