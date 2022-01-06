MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – The reward for information that helps find missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $60,000.
Harmony was last seen in 2019, but was only recently reported missing. Her father and his wife have both been arrested in recent days, but no one is charged directly with Harmony’s disappearance.READ MORE: 'We Have To Take Domestic Terrorism Seriously': Rep. Jim McGovern Shares Takeaways From Jan. 6 Capitol Hill Riot
Harmony is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye, and should be wearing glasses. The most recent photos of Harmony are pictures taken when she was 5 years old.
READ MORE: Boston Archdiocese Extending Mask Mandate For Masses, Weddings And Funerals Until March
The reward has risen several times since it was initially established. The latest contributions include $10,000 from the United States Marshals Service, $5,000 from Manchester businessman Joseph Zagarella, $1,000 from Seabrook businessman Jeff Comeau, and $1,000 from an anonymous donor.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said earlier this week that to this point, police are investigating under the assumption that Harmony is alive.
“Until someone show’s me something that says she’s not, I’m in rescue mode,” he said. “This is not a recovery. All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive and we are going to do everything we can to find her in that condition.”MORE NEWS: On First Anniversary Of Capitol Hill Riot, Sen. Ed Markey Says Donald Trump 'Continues To Perpetuate The Big Lie'
A tip line has been created for any relevant information, and it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Text or call 603-203-6060 with information.