MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police will hold a press conference Monday as they continue to seek information about 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who was reported missing last week but has not been seen since October 2019.
Harmony is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye and should be wearing glasses. The most recent photos of Harmony are pictures taken when she was 5 years old.
Manchester Police are pleading with the public to provide information about where Harmony might be.
A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday. Manchester Police said only that the press conference is in “continued effort to locate 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery.”
Police said last week they have spoken to all available family members, though they did not specify which relatives. Harmony was last seen in October 2019 when Manchester Police responded to a house call.
Anyone with information should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.
“I don’t care if you saw this young girl a year ago and you think it’s irrelevant – call us,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.