Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Arrested On Assault And Battery ChargesFormer Patriots safety Patrick Chung is due in court Tuesday after the 34-year-old was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member.

Some Jets Players Were Bothered By Patriots Running Up The ScoreThe Jets have a lot of things they need to be worried about. The Patriots aren't one of those things.

Seahawks Probably Wish They Went With Cam Newton Over Geno SmithGeno Smith's third straight dud makes you wonder if the Seahawks wouldn't have been better off pursuing Cam Newton.

Celtics Overtime Win Over Hornets Had A 'Big Four' Feel To ItBoston's two stars were shining bright in an overtime win over Charlotte, but they weren't alone.

Jaylen Brown Delivers Early Dunk Of The Year Candidate With Posterizing Slam Over Miles BridgesJaylen Brown put the exclamation point on an exciting Celtics overtime win over the Hornets with a posterizing slam dunk against Miles Bridges.