BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots safety Patrick Chung reached an agreement Monday with the state of New Hampshire over his cocaine possession indictment. The veteran Patriots player was indicted in August after an incident that took place at his million-dollar lakeside home in Meredith, New Hampshire.
According to a statement from the Office of Belknap County Attorney’s Office, the state agreed to resolve the charges because Chung has no prior criminal record, he was fully cooperative with police on the night of the incident, and the amount of drugs found was small.
In exchange, Chung will abide by multiple conditions, including staying out of trouble for two years, submitting to periodic drug testing, doing 40 hours of community service, and waiving the right to a trial.
In August, police said they came to check on a possible break-in at Chung’s house because an alarm went off. When they entered the home, they found evidence that led to the cocaine possession charge.
Chung, who has played in 13 games this season, has three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.
Had he been convicted, Chung would have faced up to seven years in prison.