MEREDITH, N.H. (CBS) – Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a cocaine possession charge.
Documents released Thursday show Chung was indicted on August 8 for the incident, which police say took place on June 25 in Meredith.
Here it is: the indictment against Patriots safety Patrick Chung for alleged cocaine possession. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/NAMk6f1qZ3
— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) August 22, 2019
He is due in court on August 28.
The Patriots issued a statement after news of Chung’s indictment broke.
“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place,” the team said.
Neighbors who live near Chung’s million-dollar lakeside house said he “hasn’t been around much this summer,” while others said they were surprised by the news.
Chung has played nine seasons with the Patriots. He had 83 tackles last season.
He has won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. That includes Super Bowl LIII against the Rams, when he exited with an arm injury.
