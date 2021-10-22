ABINGTON (CBS) — A large police presence on Chestnut Street in Abington is related to the search for missing five-year-old Elijah Lewis of New Hampshire. Dozens of police officers, the State Police Airwing, and the State Police Command Center were all there Friday afternoon.
Police have corroborated information from Thursday night that led them to the Ames Nowell State Park, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.
“It’s a very unremarkable wooded area, a lot of it looks the same so we have to make sure we’re very thorough go very slowly through it and I think that they’re trying to,” said Cruz. “I’m confident that if that little boy is here we are going to find him.”
Abington Police said there is no danger to the public at this time.
“We will be here until all leads have been followed up and until we are sure that we’ve followed up on all the leads that have directed to us from the New Hampshire investigators,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason.
Elijah Lewis was reported missing on October 14. Investigators believe he was seen last within the past month. Dive teams searched a body of water in New Hampshire on Thursday as they continued looking for the Merrimack boy.
Elijah’s mother Danielle Dauphinais and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf were arrested Sunday in New York City on warrants for witness tampering and child endangerment. They say they do not know where Elijah is.