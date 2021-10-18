MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – Elijah Lewis’s mother and a man have been arrested in connection with the search for the missing 5-year-old boy from New Hampshire who hasn’t been seen in six months.

Danielle Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf were arrested Sunday in New York City on warrants for witness tampering and child endangerment, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office announced Monday. They were picked up by Transit Police in the Bronx. They’re due in court in New York Monday afternoon.

Elijah was reported missing last Thursday. New Hampshire authorities then issued a bulletin looking for him, Dauphinais and Stapf and they revealed the boy had not been seen by family or friends fox six months. New Hampshire State Police said a home on Sunset Drive in Merrimack was Elijah’s last known location.

Prosecutors say Dauphinais and Stapf asked people to lie about where Elijah was living because they knew child protection service workers were looking for him.

“We’re trying to find Elijah. We hope we’re going to find him in good condition. But I would be less than honest if I didn’t say that the chances of that are not looking great at this point,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said Monday.

Investigators said the boy’s father does not live in New Hampshire, but is aware of what is happening with the search.

On Monday, police were searching a pond near the family’s home.

“At this point, we’re hoping it’s not a recovery mission,” Agati said. “We’re hoping somehow that we are going to go under a rock somewhere and find out that someone has taken him in, maybe there is some sort of mistaken identity that’s going on out there or he’s been misidentified. But right now, we are fearful that may be the direction we are headed.”

If Dauphinais and Stapf waive extradition at their arraignment in New York, they will be brought back to New Hampshire to be arraigned later this week.

Anyone with information on Elijah’s disappearance is asked to call the Merrimack Police at (603) 424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).