MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – Dive teams are searching a body of water in New Hampshire on Thursday as they continue trying to find Elijah Lewis, a 5-year-old boy from Merrimack who has not been seen in months.

Elijah’s mother Danielle Dauphinais and her boyfriend Joseph Stapf were arrested Sunday in New York City on warrants for witness tampering and child endangerment. They say they do not know where Elijah is.

Both are being held without bail in an agreement known as preventative detention.

Social workers reported Elijah missing last week when they didn’t find him at his Merrimack home. They later learned he had not been seen in six months.

Earlier in the week, police used search dogs around the home and in the woods and pond nearby.

On Thursday, divers returned to the area, searching the water again.

Earlier in the week, investigators said that while they are hoping to find Elijah safe, they know that is not a guarantee.

“We’re trying to find Elijah. We hope we’re going to find him in good condition. But I would be less than honest if I didn’t say that the chances of that are not looking great at this point,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said Monday. “At this point, we’re hoping it’s not a recovery mission.”