BOSTON (CBS) — Representative Ayanna Pressley has endorsed Michelle Wu in the Boston mayoral election. Wu is up against city councilor-at-large Annissa Essaibi George.
"I've worked closely with Michelle Wu for nearly a decade. Michelle has a passion for service and a vision for our city that is grounded in her own lived experience and belief in the transformative potential of policy. At this pivotal moment in our city's history, we need bold leadership – that's why I'm so proud to endorse Michelle's candidacy for Mayor. I look forward to continuing to work alongside her to tackle the entrenched challenges of racial, social, economic, healthcare, and environmental injustice facing our communities," said Pressley in a statement.
She called Wu a partner in the fight for equity and justice in Boston.
Pressley and Wu were the first two women, respectively, to be elected to the Boston City Council.
This is Wu’s second prominent endorsement. Acting Mayor Kim Janey endorsed Wu last Saturday.
Wu and Essaibi George will face off in their first one-on-one debate on Wednesday, October 13 in the WBZ-TV studios. You can watch the debate on WBZ-TV or CBSN Boston.
The election is on Nov. 2 and whoever is elected will take office on Nov. 16.