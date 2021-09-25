BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey is throwing her support behind City Councilor Michelle Wu in Boston’s November 2nd mayoral election. Janey announced her endorsement for Wu on Saturday.
Wu was the top vote-getter in September's preliminary election, followed by fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George, who also advanced to the general election.
Janey finished fourth in the preliminary election.
"The challenges facing Boston today demand strong leadership. Over the last six months, I've worked with residents across our city to address the Covid-19 pandemic, keep people in their homes, get our children back to school and make our neighborhoods safer. We can't let that work go in vain, which is why I am endorsing Michelle Wu for Mayor," said Janey at an event for Wu on Saturday in Roxbury's Nubian Square.
Janey called Wu the best candidate based on her record on equity and justice.
“I’ve worked closely with Michelle Wu on the City Council, and I believe she is the candidate with the record and the values to not only protect the progress we have made but builds upon it to create a city that is more equitable, just, and resilient.”
Janey announced this week that the transition of power for whomever is elected mayor will take office on Nov. 16.
The mayor is typically sworn in the following January, but because former Mayor Marty Walsh left his term early to serve as U.S. Labor Secretary, the city charter states that a new mayor shall be sworn in after the Nov. 2 election results are certified.