BOSTON (CBS) – The final candidates to become Boston’s next mayor will meet for their first one-on-one debate on Wednesday, October 13. Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu will debate at 7 p.m. from the WBZ-TV studios.
The two city councilors were the top vote-getters in the preliminary election on September 14. Boston voters will go to the polls on November 2 to choose their next mayor. It will be the first time a woman of color will be elected to be mayor of the city.READ MORE: Police Looking Into Attempted Kidnapping Of 10-Year-Old Boy In East Boston
The October 13 debate will be moderated by WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, featuring questions tied to the most pressing issues facing the city. Some of those questions will come straight from Boston residents who submit them via email to keller@wbztv.com.READ MORE: Powerball Jackpot Jumps To $620 Million After No Winner In Latest Drawing
To maximize the opportunity for direct debate between the candidates, each candidate will have up to a minute to address each question followed by open-ended periods of discussion and rebuttal. There will be the option for the candidates to question one another directly, and raise other relevant topics.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
You can watch the debate at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13 on WBZ-TV or CBSN Boston.