BOSTON (CBS) — All right, Julian. We get it. You like memes.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is certainly going through some emotions this week, as his best football friend — Tom Brady — matches up against the man who took a shot on him and gave him a career — Bill Belichick. With the whole world watching the nationally televised event, Edelman is expecting to go through a range of feelings as he watches the events play out.
In the meantime, though? In the meantime, he is going to share some memes.
On Thursday, it was a video meme, captured from an iconic scene from "The Office."
On Friday, he tapped in to another unforgettable moment from television history: When Bill Belichick showed up to the Patriots’ 2009 Halloween party dressed up as a pirate.
That moment was captured by NFL Films, which was following Belichick for the 2009 season to produce “A Football Life: Bill Belichick,” which ran in 2011. And it’s a moment that Edelman certainly never forgot.
So, Edelman shared a simple meme on Friday, titled “Patriots becoming Buccaneers.” In the “How it started” portion, Belichick was roller skating around the roller rink in full pirate garb. In the “How it’s going” side, it was Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrating their Super Bowl win in February.
The hours are now closing in on kickoff for Sunday night’s game. We’ll see if Edelman has any more memes for the internet before then.