(CBS) — As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and around the country have risen due to the highly contagious Delta variant, some communities are starting to re-issue face mask advisories or mandates.

The Centers For Disease Control has recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial or high COVID transmission mask up indoors. Statewide, the Department of Public Health is advising fully vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors in public if they have have a weakened immune system, an underlying condition that puts them at risk for severe infection, or lives with someone who is at risk or unvaccinated.

Below is a list of cities and towns that have made face mask announcements:

Arlington: Masks are required in indoor spaces that are open to the public

Bedford: Masks required in indoor public spaces or private spaces open to the public

Belmont: Masks are required in any indoor spaces open to the public including restaurants, bars, salons, places of worship, fitness centers and other businesses

Billerica: Masks required in indoor public spaces or private spaces open to the public.

Boston: Masks mandatory in all indoor public places

Brookline: Face masks required in all indoor spaces, including businesses, restaurants, clubs, places of assembly, municipal buildings and other locations open to the general public

Cambridge: Masks required in all city and municipal buildings. Starting September 3, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces for everyone over 2 years old

Lexington: Masks required for people ages two and older at indoor businesses, houses of worship, and private spaces. The mandate will be reviewed again on Nov. 5

Martha’s Vineyard: Masks are required in all indoor spaces open to the public in Edgartown, Oak Bluffs and Tisbury

Nantucket: Masks mandated for customers and staff at retail stores, restaurants, bars, performance venues, places of worship, event spaces and other businesses

Newton: Masks are required for indoor public spaces beginning on September 2

Provincetown: An indoor mask mandate has been replaced by an advisory

Salem: Indoor mask mandate throughout city until November 13

Sharon: Masks require for everyone ages two and older in all indoor public places or private spaces open to the public

Somerville: Masks mandatory in all indoor public places

Truro: Masks required in indoor businesses, clubs and places of assembly, as well as crowded outdoor spaces

Watertown: Masks required in indoor spaces open to the public

Wellfleet: Masks required at indoor businesses, recommended outdoors if social distancing is not possible

Winchester: Masks required at indoor public spaces, houses of worship and indoor private spaces open to the public

Worcester: All city employees and visitors must wear masks in all municipal buildings and at all city-organized events occurring indoors