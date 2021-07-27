BOSTON (CBS) — The Centers for Disease Control will announce Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans in communities with substantial or high COVID transmission should once again wear face masks in some indoor public settings, CBS News reports. The announcement comes as the highly contagious Delta variant has caused a rise in cases COVID nationwide, including some breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated.
We are told this will be specifically for places with “substantial or high transmission.” So it won’t impact everyone right now.
— Ben Tracy (@benstracy) July 27, 2021
CBS News reporter Ben Tracy said the guidance will be “specifically for places with substantial or high transmission.’”
Massachusetts has seen more than 5,000 breakthrough COVID cases in fully vaccinated people. Provincetown has reinstated an indoor mask mandate because of a growing coronavirus cluster, with 550 people there testing positive for the virus.
Gov. Charlie Baker said last week that Massachusetts is not currently looking at bringing back a statewide mask mandate or restrictions because of the state’s high vaccination rate. Masks continue to be required in many transportation and public transit settings, per CDC guidelines.
