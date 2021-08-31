PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – Town Manager Alex Morse announced on Tuesday that Provincetown will drop its indoor mask mandate and replace it with an advisory.
The mandate was put into place in late July as Provincetown dealt with a COVID cluster that surpassed 800 cases.
When the order went into place, the town said it planned is to remove the mask mandate once the positivity rate dipped below 3%.
On Tuesday, Morse said the positivity rate dropped to 2.3% on Monday, down from 15.1% on July 15.
The number of active COVID cases in Provincetown has been under 10 for nearly three weeks.
As a result, town officials decided to downgrade the mandate to an advisory.
“Our public health advisory, while not a mandate, is a recommendation from public health officials that masking continue in indoor spaces when not eating or drinking,” Morse said. “Many people will continue to wear a mask, and we ask that those choosing not to wear a mask respect the decision of others to wear one, and we also ask those that continue to wear a mask respect the decision of those who decide not to wear one.”