BOSTON (CBS) — The mask mandate in Boston officially begun Friday. It applies to all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.
Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement one week ago.
Exceptions to the mask mandate include places of worship, private offices, gatherings at private residents, and for all performers, as long as they stay six feet away from their audience.
The first big test will be the Eagles concert at TD Garden on Friday and Saturday. In order to attend, concertgoers will also have to provide proof of a negative COVID test or full vaccination.