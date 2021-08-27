Patriots Reportedly Get Some Good News On Jonathan Jones' InjuryIt appears the Patriots have avoided losing another cornerback to injury.

'We're Trying To Bring Swimming To A Broader Audience': Lilly King On International Swimming League & 2020 OlympicsTwo-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King talks with us about the International Swimming League on CBS & CBS Sports Network and her experience at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

WATCH: Mac Jones Gets Intercepted By Logan Ryan In Patriots' Joint Practice With GiantsThis interception will certainly present a learning opportunity for the rookie QB.

What Mac Jones Is Doing Behind The Scenes To Earn Patriots' RespectMac Jones has been solid on the field -- in practice and in preseason games -- but his work behind the scenes may be doing even more to win over his teammates and coaches.

Chris Sale Throws Third Career Immaculate Inning, Joining Sandy Koufax In MLB Record BooksChris Sale joined some exclusive company Thursday night, tossing another "immaculate inning" for the Red Sox.