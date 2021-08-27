BOSTON (CBS) — The return of the indoor mask mandate in Boston comes as The Eagles prepare to play at TD Garden on Friday and Saturday to a fully masked audience.

Boston’s indoor mask mandate applies to all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status. The Eagles concert marks the first big event with restrictions again.

In order to get through the Garden doors to watch the band, concertgoers will have to provide proof of a negative COVID test or full vaccination.

Though most are understanding of the mask requirement in Boston, some can’t help but feel a little frustrated.

“I think, at least up here in the Northeast, a lot of people got vaccinated and did their part. So that’s what’s frustrating, think you did your part, but then we are still regressing,” said Marc Cafasso of Boston.

The sentiment was shared by John Butz of Boston, who was disappointed that a lack of vaccinations has led to this point.

“We would’ve been able to stop the Delta variant had the vaccination rates been higher,” Butz said. “A piece of cloth on your face! Two of the vaccines come from companies that have roots in Boston. Smart people here. Wicked smart vaccines.”

There are some exceptions to the mask mandate, including places of worship, private offices, gatherings at private residents, and for all performers, as long as they stay six feet away from their audience.

The indoor mask mandate went into effect at 8 a.m Friday.