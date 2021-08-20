BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Mayor Kim Janey has announced an indoor mask mandate for the city of Boston. It will go into effect on Friday, August 27.
"This public mask mandate will help limit transmission of the Delta variant and boost public confidence that is essential to our continued economic recovery," Janey said at a news conference Friday.
"The arrival of fall brings an influx of more than 50,000 college students into Boston from all across the world," Janey said. "Boston is home to 100,000 children, most of whom are not yet eligible to get the vaccine."
She also said many companies plan to return to their offices after Labor Day.
"We must do all we can to protect Boston residents with strong, preventative measures and masks work best when everyone wears them," she said.
This is part of a five-point plan, Janey said. Other points include the vaccine mandate for all city employees by the end of August and a mask mandate for schools.