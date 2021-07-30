BOSTON (CBS) — The Department of Public Health is now recommending that some fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts wear face masks indoors. The updated advisory comes on the heels of new Centers For Disease Control Guidance that recommends face masks indoors for everyone in areas of substantial or high COVID transmission.
The state said the new guidance is intended to "maximize protection of vulnerable individuals from the Delta variant."
DPH "recommends that a fully vaccinated person wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, or if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated."
Everyone in Massachusetts regardless of vaccination status is still required to wear face masks in certain settings such as transportation and health care facilities.
The state on Friday also released new guidelines for face masks in schools this fall.
