BOSTON (CBS) – Under new masking guidelines released by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), vaccinated students will not be required to wear masks in the classroom this fall, contradicting recent guidance from the Centers For Disease Control.
The COVID guidance for the upcoming school year was released on Friday.
DESE “strongly recommends” that students in kindergarten through sixth grade wear masks in school.
It is also strongly recommended that unvaccinated staff in all grades, and unvaccinated students in grades seven and above wear masks indoors.
Any child or family who prefers to wear a mask at school should be allowed to do so, DESE said.
Masks are required on school buses at all times.
All Massachusetts school districts will be required to provide full-time in-person learning five days a week this fall.