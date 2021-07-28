CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he’s opposed to bringing back a face mask mandate in New Hampshire, one day after the Centers For Disease Control issued new guidance. The federal agency is recommending that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in places where COVID transmission is substantial or high.
Sununu said the messaging coming from Washington is "extremely confusing." The CDC said back in May that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks, but explained Tuesday that its position had changed due to the highly contagious Delta variant that is driving up case numbers.
"As Dr. Chan noted last week, New Hampshire has among the lowest rates of COVID of anywhere in the United States, and Governor Sununu does not support the reimplementation of COVID restrictions, including mask mandates," Sununu said in a statement.
The governor said he encourages everyone to get vaccinated in order to bring an end to the pandemic.
"The vaccine is the single greatest tool individuals have to protect themselves and their family, and the Governor continues to urge all who have questions to talk with their trusted health care provider to help get as many Granite Staters vaccinated as possible," he said.
In neighboring Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s still reviewing the new guidance and will have more to say later.