MALDEN (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be making an announcement in the coming days in the wake of new Centers For Disease Control guidance recommending that even fully vaccinated people use face masks indoors in areas where COVID transmission is substantial or high, a state health official said Wednesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders told reporters after an event in Malden that Baker “will be announcing what we’re going to be doing” later this week, or Monday at the latest.

Back in May, the CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. But that position has changed due to the highly contagious Delta variant, which research has shown can also be spread by vaccinated people in some cases.

“We’re reviewing it. It’s a shift in the CDC guidelines,” Sudders said. “So we want to make sure we roll it out in a way that makes sense for everybody in Massachusetts.”

NEW: Secretary Sudders says state will have an announcement on mask policy within a few days#wbz #CBSNBoston pic.twitter.com/6m6zBhbj4Q — Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) July 28, 2021

Last week, Baker said there were no plans to reinstate a mask mandate or other COVID restrictions despite rising cases in the state. Massachusetts has the second-highest vaccination rate in the country.

“We’re building on a good foundation in Massachusetts of getting people vaccinated and we know we have more work to do to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Sudders said.

The CDC is also recommending that students, teachers, staff and everyone else in K-12 schools should wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. Currently, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education plans to drop all masks and social distancing requirements for Massachusetts schools in the fall.