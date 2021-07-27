(CBS/CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, as it updates its masking guidelines on Tuesday, an administration health official told CNN.
The CDC is also going to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country with high or substantial COVID tranmission to resume wearing masks, CBS News has confirmed.
The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had planned to lift all safety restrictions for schools in the fall, and Gov. Charlie Baker said that face mask mandates aren't being considered for the new school year.
But in Boston Public Schools, Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius wrote in a letter to parents last week that masks will be required at the start of the new school year.
"BPS expects that all students and staff will be required to wear masks while inside school buildings and during yellow bus transportation when they return to school in September," Cassellius said.
