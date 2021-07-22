SANDWICH (CBS) –Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that he’s not currently looking at bringing back COVID restrictions in Massachusetts, despite a recent rise in case numbers.
"We're not looking at changing any of our existing rules or policies," he said at an event in Sandwich.
Baker touted the fact that Massachusetts has the second-highest vaccination rate in the country.
“The vaccines are overwhelmingly effective,” he said. “If you look at the number of people that have been hospitalized who’ve been vaccinated, it’s a very small number.”
Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Massachusetts. The state reported 457 new cases on Wednesday.
There have also been more than 5,000 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated residents. Experts say the increase is due to the highly contagious Delta variant.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in an ongoing Provincetown cluster has increased to 256. The popular summer destination is requiring the unvaccinated to wear masks in busy locations, and Nantucket is also encouraging face masks indoors.
Massachusetts dropped most of its COVID restrictions in May.
"My biggest message to everybody is that – if you haven't been vaccinated and you're eligible, you should get vaccinated, because it is in fact the best and most effective way to protect yourself," Baker said.