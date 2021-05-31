BOSTON (CBS) — After stomping all over the Celtics in Brooklyn’s Game 4 win in Boston on Sunday night, Nets star Kyrie Irving celebrated by stomping on the Celtics logo at midcourt after the game. That isn’t sitting well with Kevin Garnett.

Garnett, who won a title with the Celtics in 2008 and bled green for six seasons, took issue with Irving’s antics after Game 4 on social media on Monday. In his Instagram story, Garnett said that stomping on any logo is something you cannot do as a professional.

“So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie stomping ‘Lucky?’ We just gonna act like we didn’t see that going on,” Garnett posted. “You can’t do that. That’s not coo on no level .. All of us need to be better frfr (for real for real). I’m just sayin…”

Irving has been public enemy No. 1 in Boston since he left the Celtics for the Nets two summers ago. Ahead of the 2019 season, Irving told Celtics season ticket holders that he planned on re-signing with the team long-term, but the relationship soured throughout the year and Irving essentially quit on the Celtics during their second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He then formed a super team with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, something the duo had discussed at the 2019 All-Star game, and now they’re on the brink of eliminating Irving’s former team.

Celtics fans greeted Irving with boos and taunts throughout Games 3 and 4 in Boston over the weekend. While he struggled in Game 3, Irving was simply dazzling on Sunday night, scoring 39 points in Game 4 as the Nets took a 3-1 series lead.

Unfortunately it turned ugly after the game, with Irving’s logo stomp and a fan throwing a water bottle at the point guard as he walked off the floor. That fan was arrested and is now facing a lifetime ban from all events at TD Garden.

The Nets will look to eliminate the Celtics with a Game 5 win in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.