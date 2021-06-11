BOSTON (CBS) – There were 103 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s down from 130 in last week’s report. Two months ago the total was 1,279 cases.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 85 cases among students and 18 among staff between June 3 and June 9.
The state now estimates there are about 735,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person.
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 14,111 students and 6,141 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.
