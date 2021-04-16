BOSTON (CBS) – With more students and teachers back in school, the number of COVID-19 cases is up again.

There were 1,279 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s up from 978 the week before.

Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 1,095 cases among students between April 8-14. That’s the highest weekly total this academic year, but this is also the first weekly report since many schools returned to full in-person learning.

The state now estimates there are about 650,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools. That’s up 40,000 from a total of 610,000 students last week.

The state required all elementary students to return to full in-person learning on April 5, although 58 districts were granted waivers.

There were 184 coronavirus cases among staff members in Massachusetts schools between April 8-14. That’s up from 157 last week.

Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 11,409 students and 5,852 staff have tested positive.

The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.

For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.