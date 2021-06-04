BOSTON (CBS) – There were 130 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s down significantly from 250 in last week’s report. Seven weeks ago the total was 1,279 cases.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 117 cases among students and 13 among staff between May 27 and June 2.READ MORE: Frank Sumner Named Person Of Interest In 2000 Murder Of Molly Bish
The state now estimates there are about 735,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 14,026 students and 6,123 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.MORE NEWS: Stoneham School Hosting 'Be The Match' Bone Marrow Registry To Help Cancer Patient
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.