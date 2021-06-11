DEDHAM (CBS) — The teenager who was pulled from a pool in Dedham last week has died. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office on Friday identified him as 17-year-old Alonzo Polk of Dedham.
Police responded to a graduation party on Netta Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a possible drowning.READ MORE: Braintree Police Officer Bill Cushing Released From Hospital With Procession Week After Shootout
On Thursday, police filed applications for a criminal complaint against the homeowners who hosted the party.READ MORE: July 4th Fireworks Coming To Boston Common; Pops Will Perform From Tanglewood
The misdemeanor charges presented to the court include furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 and reckless endangerment of a child.
The district attorney’s office said it will be reviewing the circumstances of Polk’s death along with Dedham police.MORE NEWS: Laconia Motorcycle Rally Week To Begin Saturday
We offer our condolences to the family and friends of Alonzo who have been impacted by this tragic loss of life,” police said in a statement.