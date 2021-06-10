DEDHAM (CBS) – Police have filed applications for a criminal complaint against the Dedham homeowners that hosted a graduation party where a 17-year-old was found submerged in a pool.
The teenager remains hospitalized after being pulled from the pool just after midnight Sunday.
On Thursday, Dedham Police announced that criminal complaint applications have been filed in Dedham District Court.
The misdemeanor charges presented to the court include furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 and reckless endangerment of a child.
Police said the names of the homeowners will not be made public until the court determines if there is probable cause.